TMC spokesperson lodges FIR against Kangana Ranaut for instigating communal disharmony; Actress reacts

Kolkata police has lodged FIR against Kangana Ranaut after a complaint filed by TMC spokesperson. Kangana reacted to the FIR.

After ’s Twitter account got permanently suspended for posting a series of tweets that could incite violence amongst communities, a TMC spokesperson Riju Datta has lodged an FIR against the actress in Kolkata’s Ultadanga police station. The FIR has been lodged based on Kangana allegedly instigating communal disharmony and giving a hate speech through the social media platform. Riju alleged that Kangana has given a hate speech against the TMC party after they won the Bengal elections over BJP. Kangana had tweeted mentioning Prime Minister about stopping the ‘gundai’ in Bengal with ‘super gundai’.

Riju has also accused the Queen actress of uploading distorted images of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Kolkata Police has registered a case against the actress under sections 153A, 504,505 IPC, and 43 and 66 IT Act. On May 3, a lawyer had also filed the FIR against Kangana online by sharing the links of her three tweets and stating that she has “demeaned, insulted, hurt the sentiments of the people of Bengal”. Many people on the internet also stood against Kangana’s tweets after she mentioned PM Modi and asked him to show his ‘virat roop’ against Mamata Banerjee.

Following the FIR registered against her, Kangana accused the Bengal Chief Minister and said, “You cannot scare me with many cases or FIRs.” On May 4, Twitter permanently suspended Kangana’s account following a series of tweets that violated its guidelines. Kangana had made a series of objectionable tweets against the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, following the reports of TMC workers participating in violence against BJP supporters after they won the election.

Also Read| Swara Bhasker lauds Anand Bhushan & Rimzim Dadu for breaking ties with Kangana Ranaut post Twitter suspension

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×