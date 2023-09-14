'To book Irrfan sir's room...': Guneet Monga recalls financial struggles during Cannes Film Festival

As Ritesh Batra's film, The Lunchbox completes ten years, one cannot fail to remember the epistolary romance the film offered and one of the most memorable and best performances of Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur. In fact, one must be surprised to know that the film may have never reached us if Guneet Monga had not been the co-producer. Interestingly, at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the Oscar-winning filmmaker revealed how they were short on money before the film was about to make its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Guneet Monga revealed The Lunchbox team had to raise money to join the Cannes Film Festival

Guneet Monga revealed at the TIFF that the team of the film The Lunchbox had to raise money in France so that they could be a part of the Cannes Film Festival. She said, "We very sincerely made The Lunchbox, raised money in France, through private investors in India. It was a joint production between France, Germany, and India. We put together thoda thoda paisa (money little by little) from around the world, and it's going to Cannes (Film Festival). I was very excited. We were ready to give this film to somebody to cover our Cannes cost. We were just like, paise nahin hain Cannes jaane ke liye (we didn't have the money to go to Cannes). Even to book Irrfan sir's room, we were freaking out. Our sales agent had another big film and that actress refused to show up. That suite got free and that's how we got him his room."

Karan Johar recalled how Guneet Monga approached him to co-produce The Lunchbox

Moreover, Karan Johar recalled at the TIFF how Guneet approached him to co-produce The Lunchbox. He said, "I was grabbing dinner (at the Cannes Film Festival that year). And this very sprightly, young, dynamic girl approached me and said she produced Anurag Kashyap's chapter Murabba in our anthology Bombay Talkies. I had heard of her through Anurag. She said, ‘Forget that, that’s not what I'm here for. I produced this beautiful film called The Lunchbox that's being globally loved. I really want you to see it. And the first thing in my head was, ‘Lunchbox?’”

Eventually, after watching The Lunchbox, Karan instantly agreed to come on board as a co-producer.

Currently, Guneet is at the TIFF for the premiere of her new co-production, an action thriller titled Kill.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nimrat Kaur remembers The Lunchbox co-star Irrfan Khan: ‘Wish I had some screen time with him…’