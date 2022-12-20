To Suhana, with love from 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan- A journal with notes on acting

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to foray into acting, and will soon make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s highly-anticipated movie The Archies. The film will also mark the debut of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. Just yesterday, Zoya Akhtar announced that the team of The Archies has wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film. Now, as Suhana is finally done shooting for the movie, she has been spending time going through a journal given to her by her dad Shah Rukh Khan.

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram just a few moments ago to share a few pictures of the journal given to her by Shah Rukh Khan. The journal included acting notes and advice that Shah Rukh Khan wrote over the years. The first picture shows the cover page of the journal, with Suhana’s hand over it. The next picture gives a glimpse of the first page of the journal, and the text reads, “This journal belongs to: Suhana Khan. By Papa.” The next page reads, “On Acting.” The last picture shared by Suhana partially shows SRK’s hand-written notes from 2014. Sharing the pictures, Suhana wrote, “Tuesday inspiration."

Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on Suhana Khan’s post

Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Suhana Khan’s post and penned a heartwarming comment that read, “Everything I don’t know of acting I have put it there for you to learn and teach me back, little one.” Shweta Bachchan also commented on Suhana's post and wrote, "Incredible," meanwhile Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis under the post.