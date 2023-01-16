To wish rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra on birthday, Kiara Advani shares unseen pic clicked by Ananya Panday

Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been grabbing the headlines lately. Rumours about their wedding in February have created quite a buzz on social media. If reports are to be believed, the lovebirds will tie the knot in the first week of February and it will be a grand Punjabi wedding. Neither Sidharth nor Kiara has confirmed or acknowledged this. Today, Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 38th birthday, and wishes have been pouring in for the actor on social media. His family, friends, fans and colleagues took to their social media to shower love on the birthday boy. Now, his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani has also shared an adorable birthday post on Instagram! Kiara Advani wishes birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra by sharing an unseen picture

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to post a picture of Sidharth and herself. The picture is from their New Year vacation in Ranthambore, a year ago. The picture shows Sidharth and Kiara looking at each other, while they enjoyed a jungle safari in Ranthambore. Sidharth is seen wearing a camouflage-printed cap, and a black jacket, while Kiara looks amused as she stares at him with a smile. Kiara is seen in a green cap. The background gives a glimpse of the jungle, and the gorgeous landscape. Sharing the picture, Kiara wished Sidharth and wrote, “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy.” Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani rang in 2022 together, and back then, many reports claimed that they were joined by Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, who were allegedly dating back then. Looks like there was some truth to the reports after all! Reacting to Kiara Advani’s post, Ananya Panday wrote that she was the one who took this adorable picture. “I think I took this picture cuties!!!!” wrote Ananya Panday. Check out the picture below!

Fans react to Kiara Advani's birthday post for rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra Needless to say, fans couldn’t stop gushing over Kiara and Sidharth! While one Instagram user wrote, “Cutesttttt,” another fan commented, “Worthy Waiting Kinda Post.” Many others were curious to know about their rumoured wedding, and one of the comments read, “R u guys getting married finally?” Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra had shared a few pictures from his Ranthambore trip last year, and while the picture had the exact same background, he posted the pictures sans Kiara Advani. “Happy New Year!May this year be the start of a new chapter in which you write your own story! Wishing you strength & good health on this journey ahead...”, he wrote, while sharing the pictures in January 2022.

Reports about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding As per a report in ETimes, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will get married in the first week of February. The pre-functions including haldi, mehendi and sangeet will take place on February 4 and 5, while the grand wedding ceremony will be on February 6 at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. Work front Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in his upcoming film Mission Majnu, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. It will release on January 20, Friday. He has been busy shooting for Indian Police Force, the upcoming web series which marks his OTT debut. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series will release on Amazon Prime Video. He will also be seen in the action thriller Yodha, which will release in July this year. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has been shooting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which marks her second on-screen collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She also has S Shankar's political thriller, which is tentatively titled RC 15, and features Telugu star Ram Charan in the lead role.

