Toaster: Abhishek Banerjee on making cameo in Stree 2 co-star Rajkummar Rao’s debut production; 'We have evolved from...'

After impressing fans with his stellar acting skills, Rajkummar Rao is all set to take on the role of a producer with his upcoming film Toaster, co-starring Sanya Malhotra. During a recent conversation, Abhishek Banerjee spoke about making a special appearance in the debut production of his Stree 2 co-star, Rajkummar Rao.

While speaking with Mid-Day, Abhishek Banerjee revealed that he didn’t think twice before agreeing to a cameo appearance in Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s Toaster. He mentioned that he is always happy to share screen space with his ‘Bicky’ from Stree, and this was the perfect opportunity for him.

“We have evolved from colleagues to great friends. I knew I had to be there in any capacity possible for this project, as Patralekhaa and Rajkummar make their debut as producers,” he said, further adding, "Now, it’s about backing each other and being there for each other’s dreams."

He stated that since they had worked together before, he knew it would be fun again. More than that, he also wanted to be a part of this new chapter in Rajkummar Rao ’s career. "Watching him take charge as a producer and shape a film from the ground up was inspiring," he concluded.

Earlier this week, on Monday, February 3, Rajkummar Rao announced his new film, Toaster , produced by his wife, Patralekhaa . The special announcement was made at Netflix’s exclusive event, where the streaming giant revealed its slate of upcoming movies and series for 2025.

The story of the upcoming comedy film revolves around a miser who becomes fixated on a toaster amid murder and mayhem. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the film, led by Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra , also features Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

Toaster marks the first film produced by Patralekhaa under her and Rao's banner, Kampa Films.

Last seen in the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Patralekhaa reflected on working on the comedy film and shared how she convinced her husband about the project over breakfast. "It was an overwhelming experience to see a one-pager turn into a full-fledged project. We lucked out with the cast," she said at the event.