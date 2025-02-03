Toaster: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer quirky comedy ensues chaos and humor; teaser out

Get ready for some terrific titles and endless fun, as Netflix India has just announced a new slate of upcoming releases. Among the exciting lineup is Rajkummar Rao starrer Toaster. The streaming giant took to their social media handles and dropped the official promo for the quirky comedy. Promising a tale of humor and a story filled with 'kanjoosi,' the movie is all set to release very soon on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Next On Netflix event LIVE BLOG: Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan's Nadaaniyan first song Ishq Mein, Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat's Jewel Thief first look and more

The teaser video of Toaster opens up with a hilarious conversation between Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. As the plot progresses, we see them gifting a toaster worth thousands of bucks to a newlywed couple, but the marriage is then called off. Then, a series of chaos and fun starts as Rao tries to get the toaster back from them.

Netflix captions the teaser with, “Itne mein kitna milega? Sab milega. Rajkummar, Sanya, and a wild ride through mayhem, mishaps, and marriage.. all for a toaster. Toaster is coming soon, only on Netflix!" This film tells a quirky, layered story that masterfully blends humor, chaos, and unexpected twists.

Take a look at the video here:

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, Toaster is bankrolled by Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Films. It is to be noted that this upcoming comedy is the first home production of Rao and Patralekhaa. Talking about the cast, the movie also stars Archana Puran Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, and Upendra Limaye, among others.

Advertisement

After the streaming giant shared the teaser, the audience could not keep calm but expressed anticipation and excitement to see Rajkummar and Sanya together. It is after Ludo and HIT: The First Case, that the duo will be seen sharing the screens.

Besides Toaster, Netflix has announced the second season of Rana Naidu. In addition to this, Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jewel Thief and Delhi Crime Season 3 are officially confirmed. More updates and titles are awaited.

Keep reading this space for more updates!