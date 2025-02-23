Toaster: Why did Patralekhaa not act in her debut production starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra? Actress REVEALS

Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa are all set to make their production debut with Netflix’s upcoming film, Toaster. In their production venture, the IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actress decided not to act but instead cast Sanya Malhotra opposite her husband. Most recently, the actress revealed the real reason she chose not to act in the comedy film while expressing her love for filmmaking.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Patralekhaa talked about her debut venture, Toaster, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. She revealed that she decided not to act in the film as she wanted to experience how the films are made.

“I genuinely wanted to understand how films are made. I was very sure from the beginning that the first film that we will produce, I won’t act in it. I wanted to learn how production works, and Sanya is so talented that I am so glad I took this decision,” she said.

Upon being asked how it is to be a producer to her husband, Patralekhaa revealed that she and her husband, Rajkummar Rao, always had a great professional understanding. According to her, this project reinstated that equation, and she appreciated him for being supportive of her decision to transition into production and help her navigate the new phase.

For the IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actress, production is an organic extension of her love for storytelling. She mentioned she and her husband have always been passionate about cinema, and with this new role, they hope to champion the stories they truly believe in.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, she admits the “business side of filmmaking” is the biggest challenge for her. She noted as an actor, one is responsible for their performance, but as a producer, one is responsible for everything— from script development to execution. The 35-year-old actress stated that her aim of turning to production was to make films that were not offered to her as an actor.

Netflix’s upcoming comedy film, Toaster, backed by Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, was announced in January at a special event hosted by the streaming platform. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, the comedy film also features Archana Puran Singh, Upendra Limaye, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Seema Pahwa in key roles.