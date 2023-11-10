Today Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 10: Dunki new posters ft. Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal unveiled; Salman Khan likely to grace KWK 8

The tenth day of November 2023 marks the Dhanteras, one of the auspicious occasions. This day, a lot of things happened in the Bollywood industry. Celebrities performed Dhanteras puja. On the other hand, new posters of Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki were released. Salman Khan might appear at the final episode of Koffee With Karan 8, and more. Take a look at top 5 Bollywood news of November 10.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of November 10

1. Dunki new posters are out

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram and shared two new posters from his upcoming film Dunki. Sharing the posters featuring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and others, he wrote, "Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai… Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe! The #DunkiDrop1 is out now. #Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas this Christmas 2023."

ALSO READ: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan drops new POSTERS with Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee Pannu; says THIS about ‘family’

2. Ananya Panday performs Dhanteras puja at her 'own house'

Ananya Panday shared a picture and a video showcasing the actress doing Dhanteras puja at her own house. In the first picture, Panday can be seen doing the puja while posing for the camera. The second snap offers the actress performing the ritual of breaking the coconut as she enters her house. Sharing the glimpses, Ananya wrote, "My OWN home !! need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras."

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday wishes 'happy' Dhanteras as she performs puja at 'own home'; Shanaya Kapoor REACTS

3. Salman Khan might appear at Koffe With Karan 8

According to a recent report in India Today, Salman Khan could feature in the finale of the current season of Koffee with Karan. The report suggests that Karan Johar is eager to have Salman Khan grace the show's closing episode and is currently in discussions with the Tiger 3 actor.

4. Sidharth Malhotra reacts to paps asking about Kiara Advani post-Dhanteras puja

Post Dhanteras puja, Sidharth Malhotra was papped in the city sans his wife Kiara Advani. He was asked, “Kiara ji Kahan hain? (Where is Kiara ji)” To this, the actor candidly replied, “Jaa raha hun unse milne (going to meet her)” with a smile.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra says THIS after paps ask ‘Kiara ji kahan hain’ post-Dhanteras puja

Advertisement

5. Rasode Me Kaun Tha fame Yashraj Mukhate opens up on learning Kartik Aaryan's mimicry

During the exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Yashraj Mukhate was asked how and when he learned Kartik Aaryan's mimicry The Rasode Me Kaun Tha fame said, "Wo kyunki mera vocal range match hota hai isliye. Wo unka Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ayi thi toh tab maine bohot interviews dekh rha tha, main bohot interviews aise dekhta rehta hu waise toh dekhte dekhte mujhe samajh mein aya ki kuch pattern mein baat kar raha hai" (My vocal range matches with him. When Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released, I used to watch a lot of interviews of him and realized that he talks with a particular pattern).

By mimicking his voice, Yashraj continued, "Something he does with his tongue and the vocal cord that he uses is and something that he does with his nostrils while he speaking and he does this (breathing) suddenly mid-sentence he starts breathing and he ends his sentence like this and suddenly becomes Kartik Aaryan. I learned that by watching him again and again."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rasode Me Kaun Tha fame Yashraj Mukhate shares how he learned to do Kartik Aaryan's mimicry