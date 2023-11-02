Today Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 2: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 58th birthday with fans; SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki Drop 1 released

November 2, 2023, was filled with a bunch of exciting news from Bollywood industry. Today it was Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and also his upcoming film Dunki's Drop 1 aka teaser was released. Not only these but also there are a few more stories that made it to the 'Hot Section.' Let's have a quick read of the top 5 Bollywood news of November 2.

1. Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 58th birthday with fans

The ardent fans of Shah Rukh Khan organized a special event to celebrate their idol's 58th birthday. King Khan attended the event and also watched the Dunki Drop 1 aka teaser that was released today with his fans at the SRKDay event.

During the event, the actor praised the director Rajkumar Hirani, grooved to Young Shahrukh with the singer Tesher, and also talked about the teaser of Dunki. He also added that Drop 1 is short because Hirani wanted to showcase the world of Dunki first and fans will eventually get to know the characters better in Drop 2 and Drop 3.

2. Dunki Drop 1 aka teaser released

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Dunki Drop 1 was released on King Khan's birthday. Sharing the teaser, Shah Rukh wrote, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It’s an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here…#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas.”

Watch Dunki Drop 1:

Meanwhile, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is set to release on December 22, 2023.

3. Bobby Deol confirms being part of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol graced the second episode of Koffee With Karan 8. On the show, Bobby confirmed that he is a part of Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series Stardom.

“I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies. First I did Class of 83', now Aryan's show and then I also did Love Hostel. I think they've always given me good stuff,” said Bobby.

4. Sunny Deol reveals he dislikes THIS about Shah Rukh Khan

During the rapid-fire round of Koffee With Karan 8's second episode, Karan Johar asked Sunny Deol to mention one good, and bad quality of Shah Rukh Khan. The Gadar 2 said that he likes how hardworking Shah Rukh is, but how he has made ‘actors a commodity' is not likable to Sunny. On hearing this, Karan Johar exclaimed, “Oh God.

5. Aarya 3 star Sushmita Sen on career hiatus

During a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Aarya 3 star Sushmita Sen opened up on why she took a break from the film industry after Nirbaak. She said that she felt stuck doing similar roles from 1991 to 2010 and added, “I was looking for more. As I was getting older, I was not happy with that. I wanted more, I wanted to be a student again.”

