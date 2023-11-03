Today Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 3: Shah Rukh Khan looks handsome in black at his birthday bash; Koffee With Karan 8 guest reveal promo out

The second day of November 2023 brought a lot of exciting news from the Bollywood industry. Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on November 2 and organized a grand birthday party which was graced by several Bollywood celebrities. Salman Khan was spotted attending the birthday bash and Karan Johar revealed the Koffee With Karan 8's upcoming guest list featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kajol, and many more. If you have missed any important stories, Pinkvilla is here to save you. Let's have a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of November 3.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of November 3

1. Shah Rukh Khan chose black for his 58th birthday party

Shah Rukh Khan who turned 58 on November 2 threw a grand birthday party last night where several Bollywood celebrities and notable figures attended. From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, everyone graced the birthday bash. For the party, the birthday boy went for an all-black outfit. The first picture of SRK from the party was shared by Mona Singh on her Instagram. Have a look:

2. Salman Khan attends Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party

A glimpse of Salman Khan attending the 58th birthday party went viral on social media. In the picture, the Tiger 3 actor stands behind Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Even though his face was not properly visible it is quite evident that he is none other than the superstar Salman. Have a look:

3. Karan Johar reveals Koffee With Karan 8 guest list promo

Karan Johar shared the guest reveal promo of his popular chat show Koffee with Karan 8. The video gives us a glimpse of the upcoming episodes that feature names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. Take a look:

4. CBFC passes Tiger 3 with zero cuts

A report by Bollywood Hungama has unveiled that the Central Board of Film Certification has cleared Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 with zero cuts and suggested only a few minor changes in the dialogues.

The report mentioned that the makers were asked to replace the word ‘bewakoof’ with ‘mashroof’ and change ‘foolish’ to ‘busy’. The board also asked movie makers to use the correct abbreviation of the Research and Analysis Wing instead of RAW and added that ‘the modification with respect to the National Anthem is retained as per request’.

5. Mobile phones stolen from fans gathered outside Mannat for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

According to an ANI report, more than 30 mobile phones of fans have been stolen outside of Mannat. The thieves reportedly took advantage of the massive crowd and managed to steal the mobile phones of people who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite superstar. A case has been registered at Bandra Police Station by Mumbai Police.

