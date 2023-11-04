Today Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 4: Shah Rukh Khan clarifies whether he answers #AskSRK questions himself; Alia Bhatt spills beans on revealing daughter Raha’s face

Bollywood had quite an eventful day on November 4, 2023, Saturday, with some exciting news and updates getting revealed. Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar who celebrated his 58th birthday with his fans at a special event in Mumbai, finally revealed if answers the #AskSRK questions, personally. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, spilled beans on revealing her infant daughter Raha Kapoor's face on social media, recently.

Have a look at the Top 5 Bollywood news of November 4, 2023:

1. Shah Rukh Khan clarifies whether he answers #AskSRK questions personally

In the latest video from the 58th birthday fan event of Shah Rukh Khan which is now going viral on social media, the superstar is seen clarifying if he personally answers the fans' questions on the popular #AskSRK session. Interestingly the Dunki actor confirmed that he answers all the #AskSRK questions posted by the fans, himself. SRK also added that he seeks his team's help when it comes to posting general content, as he is not very active on social media otherwise.

Alia Bhatt's spills beans on revealing daughter Raha's face

The National award winner, who recently attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, opened up about the decision to not reveal daughter Raha Kapoor's face on social media or any other platforms. According to Alia Bhatt, both she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor never thought of never letting anyone see their daughter's face.

She added that they needed to get more comfortable with parenting before revealing their baby daughter to the world. Alia Bhatt added that it will happen eventually, and concluded that both Ranbir and her are not putting too much pressure on it.

