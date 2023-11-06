Today Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 6: Alia Bhatt drops glimpses of daughter Raha Kapoor on her first birthday; Vicky Kaushal's new Sam bahadur poster out

The sixth day of November 2023 brought a bunch of exciting news from the film industry. Today, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor turned one year old today. The actress shared glimpses of her daughter. On the other hand, another new poster of Sam Bahadur featuring Vicky Kaushal was released, and many more. In case you have missed out on any important stories, Pinkvilla has curated a list of important stories from the day. Let's go through the top 5 Bollywood news of November 6 that made it to the 'Top Stories' section.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of November 6

1. Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of daughter Raha as she turns one year old

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are having a special day today as their daughter Raha Kapoor turned 1 year old. The actress shares cutesy glimpses of their daughter playing with a cake in one photo and holding a small flower in her hand in another. Alia wrote, “Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away.. there’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself.”

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt drops cutesy glimpse of 'baby tiger' Raha as she turns one: 'We love you more than love itself'

2. Vicky Kaushal's new look from Sam Bahadur is out

The makers of the highly anticipated war drama, Sam Bahadur, have unveiled a new poster featuring the lead actor, Vicky Kaushal. Sharing the poster, Vicky wrote, “(This story is) about the man who dedicated his life to the Indian Army, to the nation. Trailer Out Tomorrow!”

ALSO READ: Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal’s zeal and commitment shines in NEW poster ahead of trailer release

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, and others join Raha's first birthday party

Alia and Ranbir organized a special birthday party to celebrate their daughter Raha's first birthday. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and others attended the birthday party. The paparazzi were sent cakes and cupcakes on the occasion of Raha's first birthday.

ALSO READ: Kareena-Karisma, Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja attend Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha's birthday; paps cut cake

4. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan plants kiss on fiance Nupur Shikhare's cheek in new pic

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a lovely picture of herself wearing a red saree. She accessorized with floral jewelry. The picture is reportedly taken from a pre-wedding ceremony. Ira can be seen planting a kiss on fiance Nupur Shikhare's cheek in one of the pics.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shines in floral jewelry; plants kiss on fiance Nupur Shikhare's cheek-PIC

5. Lyric video of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 song Ruaan out

Salman Khan dropped the second song of his upcoming film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The song titled Ruaan is voiced by Arijit Singh. Sharing the video, Salman Khan wrote, “#Ruaan Lyrical video out now *link in bio* #Tiger3 in cinemas on this Sunday, Nov 12. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @katrinakaif @therealemraan #ManeeshSharma @yrf @ipritamofficial @kamil_irshad_official @arijitsingh @vaibhavi.merchant #YRF50 #YRFSpyUniverse,” and added a red heart emoji.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3 song Ruaan's lyrical video OUT: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif romance; Arijit Singh's voice radiates magic

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu-Vicky Kaushal's Dunki Drop 1 released; Akshay Kumar's Singham Again look unveiled and more