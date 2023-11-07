Today Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 7: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur trailer out; Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha gets new release date

The seventh day of November 2023 was full of hot news from the Bollywood industry. Pinkvilla’s first digital cover makes a star-studded debut with the Zoya Akhtar and Netflix’s The Archies cast. Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur's trailer was finally released today. On the other hand, the release date of Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra was postponed and new posters were unveiled, and many more. Take a look at top 5 Bollywood news of November 7.

1. Trailer of Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal out

The makers of Sam Bahadur finally released the trailer today. In the trailer, glimpses of the journey of "India's greatest soldier," Sam Manekshaw, played by Vicky Kaushal, who dedicated his life to the Indian army were focused. The setting of film was set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Sanya Malhotra plays the role of his wife, while Fatima Sana Shaikh delivers a promising portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is set to release on December 1, 2023.

2. Pinkvilla's first digital cover makes star-studded debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies cast

On November 7th, we unveiled our first digital cover and it debuted with the cast of the eagerly awaited teen musical comedy, The Archies. Dressed in chic and stylish outfits, these rising stars are ready to charm you with their innate charisma and charm, radiating from the cover. The movie stars Agastya Nanda, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda in pivotal roles. The Archies is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7.

3. Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha gets new release date along with new posters

The makers of the much-anticipated film Yodha revealed two new posters showcasing actor Sidharth Malhotra in a raw and rugged demeanor. In one poster, the tagline reads, "One commando. One hijack. Countless secrets." The second poster shows him, injured but strong, standing in the middle of a plane.

Apart from this, the film will now be released in theaters on March 15, 2024. Sharing the posters, Sidharth wrote, "Gear up for a touchdown full of action & thrill! Fasten your seatbelts, #Yodha will be landing on 15th March, 2024."

4. Zoya Akhtar spills beans on The Archies characters

During an exclusive interaction with us, Zoya Akhtar gave a sneak peek into the roles of Agastya Nanda, Aditi Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda from The Archies. She added, "The charmer of the seven, I think it's actually Archie. Veronica is the most hardworking. I would say maybe Dilton is the best dancer. Reggie has the most swag of them all. There's no diva. Party animal, maybe Dilton, because he's the youngest. Archie is the most mischievous on set. Betty is the most stylish. Reggie cannot pass a mirror without looking into it."

5. Have a look at what Shikhar Pahariya commented for rumored girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's close friend, Orhan Awatramani shared a video on social media featuring Janhvi's alleged boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, along with Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Suhana Khan. In the video, Shikhar was seen dancing with a woman in pink, which caught Janhvi's interest. She inquired about the girl's identity in the comments, and Shikhar replied, "I'm all yours." But, these comments have since been removed.

