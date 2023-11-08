Today Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 8: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Singham Again look released; Tiger 3 runtime increased likely due to Hrithik Roshan's cameo

The eighth day of November brought a whole lot of engaging and exciting news from the Bollywood industry. Among a bunch of stories, Pinkvilla has curated a list of the top five stories for you in case you missed them. From Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look from Singham Again to Tiger 3's runtime increasing likely due to the special appearance of Hrithik Roshan, the updates are intriguing to say the least. Let's take a quick look at the top 5 news of November 8 that made it to the section of 'Hot Stories.'

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of November 8

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan looks fierce in first look from Sigham Again

Today, the first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan from Singham Again was unveiled. She is portraying the role of Avni Bajirao Singham in the upcoming film. While Ajay Devgn reprises his supercop role; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and others will be seen in important roles. Singham Again will be released on August 15, 2024.

2. Tiger 3's runtime increased likely due to Hrithik Roshan's special appearance

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) website revealed that Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has an updated runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes. Previously certified with a runtime of 2 hours 33 minutes and 38 seconds, this indicates that an additional 2 minutes and 22 seconds of footage has been added to the film.

It seems that the extra footage will likely feature Hrithik Roshan's cameo appearance as agent Kabir, his character from the spy universe movie War. Earlier Pinkvilla exclusively revealed Hrithik's special appearance in the film.

3. Salman Khan reacts to first show of Tiger at 6 a.m.

At the special YRF event, Salman Khan jokingly reacted to Tiger 3 getting first show at 6 a.m. He said, "Wo mujhse miss ho jayega. 6 baje tak toh main pakad lunga lekin 7 baje ke baad naa flight pakdi jaati na film" (It will be missed. I can manage by 6 but after 7 neither flight can be caught nor the film).

4. Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar's AI image goes viral

After Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif, an AI and photoshopped image of Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill went viral on social media. In the fake photograph, Sara can be seen hugging the cricketer as they strike a happy pose for the camera. However, the original photograph features Sara Tendulkar with her brother Arjun Tendulkar.

5. Ananya Panday is excited and scared for upcoming Koffee With Karan 8 with Sara Ali Khan

Ahead of the third episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar shared a teaser and wrote, “Midnight drop ! With the crazy girls who I adore so much! @saraalikhan95 and @ananyapanday on the couch at midnight on #koffewithkaran only on @disneyplushotstar.”

Reacting to his post, Ananya Panday commented, "Scared & excited."

The third episode features Sara Ali Khan and Ananya and will be premiered on November 9 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

