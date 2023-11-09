Today Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 9: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's The Archies trailer out; Shah Rukh Khan likely to make cameo in daughter's debut movie

Like other days, the ninth day of November was also filled with lots of exciting news. From Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies' trailer released to Shah Rukh Khan is likely to make a special cameo appearance in his daughter Suhana Khan's debut film, many more events happened. Take a quick look at the top 5 news of Bollywood on November 9.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of November 9

1. The Archies trailer is out

The makers of The Archies finally unveiled the trailer of the Netflix film. The cast of the film features Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal. Zoya Akhtar's directorial is set to release on the OTT platform on December 7.

2. Shah Rukh Khan likely to make cameo appearance in The Archies

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a cameo appearance in his daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies. A source informed the portal that the Jawan actor is connected to the project, and it is a special one for him as it marks Suhana’s entry into the film industry. "He wanted to be part of the project in some way, due to which he has a special connection to it. He has either a cameo appearance or he is onboard as a narrator in the web film," added the source.

3. Gulshan Devaiah on Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s love story as he revisits Ram Leela shoot

During a recent interview with Jist Townhall, Gulshan Devaiah recalled how he witnessed the love story blooming between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Ram Leela sets. Gulshan said, “I didn’t see the spark between them in the beginning. I think he was really into her. After around 25 days of the Mumbai schedule when we went to Udaipur, I was like, ‘What? When did this happen?’ I think he was really serious about her, but in my head, I was like, ‘Na, she isn’t falling for him.’ Sorry Ranveer. But they are together now.”

4. Tiger 3 wields global elite army weapons

In a recent statement, Maneesh Sharma provided insights into the weaponry featured in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. He revealed, “When we were making this film, we had one thing in mind - scale. We have used so many tanks, choppers, guns, ballistic missiles, bazookas, lacs of bullets, and more in a single action sequence. While enjoying this bombastic Tiger moment, we’ve also striven to use weaponry used by elite armies of the world.” Maneesh described the experience as crazy, big, fantastic, and, importantly, very real.

5. Ananya Panday reveals what kind of girlfriend she is in Koffee With Karan 8

Ananya Panday who graced the third episode of Koffee With Karan 8 with Sara Ali Khan, revealed how she is as a girlfriend amid dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur. Using movie titles, she said, "I think it depends on the day. Some days it’s Ek Thi Daayan, and some days it’s Dream Girl. It’s mostly Ek Thi Daayan."

