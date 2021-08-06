Tokyo 2020: Shah Rukh Khan, Rakul Preet Singh back Indian women's hockey team for their inspirational fight

The Indian women's hockey match did not end in a bronze medal win but the women in blue won the hearts of millions on Friday morning. As Indians glued to their television screens on an early Friday morning to watch Rani Rampal and her team take on Rio 2016's gold medalist Great Britain, little did they know that are inspiring a whole new generation of up and coming athletes. The match kicked off with Great Britain in top form and scoring two goals in the first quarter.

However, the spirit of the women in blue did not get crushed as they came back stronger in the second quarter and scored three goals in a span of 10 minutes. This fighting spirit of the Indian team was on display with the girls never backing down and continously pushing. Even though Great Britain managed to equalise and take the lead in the game's final quarter, the women's squad gave it their all fighting till the very end.

Even though they went down with a hard fight, millions tweeted in support of the girls and their valiant efforts. One of them was who tweeted, "Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory."

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also was all praise for the girls as she tweeted, "What an amazing fight by the Girls! They played so well, with an inspiring spirit. You fill our hearts with pride #hockey #olympics #TeamIndia."

Check out the reactions below:

Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 6, 2021

What an amazing fight by the Girls! They played so well, with an inspiring spirit. You fill our hearts with pride #hockey #olympics #TeamIndia — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 6, 2021

Well done #TeamIndia on giving your best and fighting till the very end. You may have lost the match but you have won our hearts. We are all very proud of you.#Hockey #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/zf2QRM5EBE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 6, 2021

