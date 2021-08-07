Tokyo Olympics 2020: Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn, Bollywood celebs hail Neeraj Chopra’s historic win

The ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 has given every Indian enough reason to be proud of. So far, several athletes have managed to make the nation proud and had won medals at the prestigious event. And now, another name has been added to the glorious list. We are talking about javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who has managed to win the first Gold for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020. As the nation is celebrating this historic moment, several Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to congratulate the gold medallist.

Among these were, , , , Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, etc. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “History has been made! Kudos to @neeraj___chopra for the first ever athletics gold medal at #TokyoOlympics”. also took to micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted, “Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on your win at the Tokyo Olympics. More power to you! You’ve made your parents & India Flag of India proud. Can’t tell you how happy I am. This is awesome”. On the other hand, Masti actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted, “A legend is born! #NeerajChopra, TAKE A BOW, our entire nation is proud of you! Congratulations! Wins #Gold with a 87.58M #Javelin Throw for India Flag of India. Only the 2nd Indian to win Gold in an individual event, after Abhinav Bindra. 1st Gold in Athletics. Amazing!”

It’s a GOLD Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EQToUJ6j6C — (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021

Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on your win at the Tokyo Olympics. More power to you! You’ve made your parents & India proud. Can’t tell you how happy I am. This is awesome #NeerajChopra #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/mx45Otodwo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 7, 2021

Take a bow #NeerajChopra

What an outstanding performance

India is proud of you#Olympics #IndiaAtTokyo2020#Gold — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 7, 2021

A legend is born! #NeerajChopra, TAKE A BOW, our entire nation is proud of you! Congratulations! Wins #Gold with a 87.58M #Javelin Throw for India. Only the 2nd Indian to win Gold in an individual event, after Abhinav Bindra. 1st Gold in Athletics. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/ZTvpX9BMbu — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 7, 2021

#NeerajChopra thank you for your stupendous performance. You are Gold #teamIndia — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) August 7, 2021

Well done Neeraj, this is amazinggg. Congrats god bless n keep the hard work n dedication going @Neeraj_chopra1 #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/G69x9UiAi9 — (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 7, 2021 Earlier, President of India Ram Nath Kovind hailed Neeraj Chopra for his win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and tweeted, “Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra! Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!”

