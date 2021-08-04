Tokyo Olympics 2020: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan hail boxer Lovlina Borgohain as she clinches bronze.

India's medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 received its much needed push on Wednesday as boxer Lovlina Borgohain clinched the bronze medal. The boxer lost in her semi-final match to Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) via unanimous decision. However, there was still enough reason to smile as Lovlina Borgohain gave her best as she fought the reigning world champion in the category.

Lovlina will go down in history as she has become the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom to win a medal at the Olympic Games. Turkey's Surmeneli will now go on to face China's Gu Hong in the final after the latter defeated USA's Oshae Jones in the other semifinal.

There was much praise and love showered on Lovlina Borgohain on social media as celebrities celebrated her victory. "Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on bringing home bronze at your debut Olympics! We're all so proud of you #TokyoOlympics @WeAreTeamIndia," tweeted Abhishek Bachchan.

shared a fun graphic illustration of the boxer and wrote, "Congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain." Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a heart emoji and was all praise for Lovlina. Randeep Hooda's tweet read, "Super achievement #Lovlina .. the whole country is proud of you for bringing in the bronze #boxing #Olympics2020 #Olympics."

Take a look at all the reactions below:

Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on bringing home bronze at your debut Olympics! We're all so proud of you #TokyoOlympics @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/NG0EqQ0Q5H — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 4, 2021

3 medals 3 females ! @LovlinaBorgohai you are a star and a very aggressive one ! https://t.co/3Nly6NhWM8 — (@taapsee) August 4, 2021

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Wrestlers Deepak Punia, Ravi Dahiya advance to semi finals; Taapsee Pannu lauds them