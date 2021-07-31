Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan hails Kamalpreet Kaur as she storms into Women’s Discus Throw Final

To say that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 have been exciting for the Indian contingent would be a gross understatement. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu brought home the silver medal in women’s 49 kg category. Shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals, while the Indian women's hockey team defeated South Africa in Pool A encounter. India’s wins continued today, on Saturday, July 31, as Kamalpreet Kaur made the nation proud by making a straight entry into the Women’s Discus Throw Finals. The athlete’s third and best attempt of 64 meters was good enough for her to automatically qualify into the finals.

Kamalpreet’s first throw was of 60.29m, her next throw almost touched the automatic qualification mark at 63.97. Her final attempt turned out to be her best with a throw of 64 meters.

As Kamalpreet delivered a superb performance at the Olympics, netizens have showered her with love and wishes. Among them is actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who took to her social media space to extend congratulations to the player. The Udta Punjab actress posted an Instagram story featuring Kamalpreet’s big moment at the Olympics.

Kareena shared the story with the words, “What a brilliant debut performance! Kudos #KamalpreetKaur on advancing to the Women’s Discus Throw finals at the Olympics. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020”

Kamalpreet qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 65.06 meters at the Athletics Federation Cup. She will be playing the discus throw finals on Monday. Seema Punia, who is a veteran at discus throw, sadly, did not qualify for the final, with her best attempt being 60.57.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindu enters Semi finals; Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia extend congratulations