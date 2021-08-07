Tokyo Olympics 2020: Yami Gautam to Akshay Kumar, B'Town celebs hail Bajrang Punia for winning bronze medal

August 7 is a historic day for India as the nation has won two medals in different sports at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. While Neeraj Chopra grabbed the first Gold for the nation as he won the javelin finals, Bajrang Punia also made the nation proud with his bronze medal in freestyle wrestling. The nation is, undoubtedly, beaming with pride and the social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages for Bajrang from people of all walks of life.

Amid this, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles to shower praises for the wrestler for his win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 including , , , etc. Ace designer Manish Malhotra tweeted, “Congratulations @BajrangPunia, on winning #Bronze in Men's Freestyle 65kg #Wrestling at #TokyoOlympics. Proud moment for India”. On the other hand, took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote, “Another exemplary performance! Congratulations #BajrangPunia on winning the #bronze, you fought like a champion. #Tokyo2020”. also hailed Bajrang’s performance and wrote, “Thrilled to see #TeamIndia win another #Bronze Medal! #BajrangPunia, congratulations! You've done us all proud. Clapping hands sign#TokyoOlympics2020 #Cheer4India”. Sonali Bendre also tweeted, “It’s time to celebrate again as we win another medal! Congratulations #BajrangPunia”.

Take a look at tweets for Bajrang Punia:

It’s time to celebrate again as we win another medal! Congratulations #BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/FXiYqAMW2b — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) August 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed Bajrang Punia’s win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He tweeted, “Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy.”

