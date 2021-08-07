Tokyo Olympics 2020: Yami Gautam to Akshay Kumar, B'Town celebs hail Bajrang Punia for winning bronze medal
August 7 is a historic day for India as the nation has won two medals in different sports at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. While Neeraj Chopra grabbed the first Gold for the nation as he won the javelin finals, Bajrang Punia also made the nation proud with his bronze medal in freestyle wrestling. The nation is, undoubtedly, beaming with pride and the social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages for Bajrang from people of all walks of life.
Amid this, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles to shower praises for the wrestler for his win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 including Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, etc. Ace designer Manish Malhotra tweeted, “Congratulations @BajrangPunia, on winning #Bronze in Men's Freestyle 65kg #Wrestling at #TokyoOlympics. Proud moment for India”. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote, “Another exemplary performance! Congratulations #BajrangPunia on winning the #bronze, you fought like a champion. #Tokyo2020”. Yami Gautam also hailed Bajrang’s performance and wrote, “Thrilled to see #TeamIndia win another #Bronze Medal! #BajrangPunia, congratulations! You've done us all proud. Clapping hands sign#TokyoOlympics2020 #Cheer4India”. Sonali Bendre also tweeted, “It’s time to celebrate again as we win another medal! Congratulations #BajrangPunia”.
Take a look at tweets for Bajrang Punia:
Another exemplary performance! Congratulations #BajrangPunia on winning the #bronze, you fought like a champion. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/GwslglX5KM
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021
Congratulations @BajrangPunia, on winning #Bronze in Men's Freestyle 65kg #Wrestling at #TokyoOlympics
Proud moment for India #BajrangPunia @WeAreTeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #BajrangPunia #Olympicsindia #Olympics #Cheer4India #Tokyo2021 pic.twitter.com/mn3MCFhjVA
— Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) August 7, 2021
Thrilled to see #TeamIndia win another #Bronze Medal! #BajrangPunia, congratulations! You've done us all proud. #TokyoOlympics2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/xOVHPSobWC
— Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) August 7, 2021
It’s time to celebrate again as we win another medal! Congratulations #BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/FXiYqAMW2b
— Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) August 7, 2021
Congratulations #BajrangPunia …. This is glorious …. Up next #NeerajChopra #ftw … Jai Hind
— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 7, 2021
Let’s celebrate .. again #BajrangPunia #wrestling #Olympics @BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/g6ozaI9xjZ
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 7, 2021
More reasons to celebrate. More reasons to feel proud! Congratulations, @BajrangPunia for Bronze at #TokyoOlympics. @WeAreTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/9Ft6RthuSn
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 7, 2021
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed Bajrang Punia’s win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He tweeted, “Delightful news from #Tokyo2020! Spectacularly fought @BajrangPunia. Congratulations to you for your accomplishment, which makes every Indian proud and happy.”
