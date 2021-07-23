Tokyo Olympics: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes ‘lots of luck’ to the Indian athletes in the latest video

The Tokyo Olympics are all set to begin, and as the Indian contingent of athletes gears up to take on their competition, they are getting good wishes on social media from citizens. Well, Bollywood is never behind and most of the celebs have taken to their social media account and can be seen cheering for India. Recently, we saw how posted a video message for all our Indian athletes. Now, the recent name to get added to this list is that of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Bebo took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of Indian athletes. The video began with all the Indian athletes at the airport heading to Tokyo for the Olympics, and a loud cheer of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ could be heard in the background. Later in the video, there were collages of different Indian teams, and the video ends with a special message from Kareena Kapoor Khan. It ends with ‘All the best Team India!’ written with a heart emoji. Bebo captioned this video as, “To the largest-ever contingent, wishing you all lots of luck!”

Earlier, Salman Khan penned a note along with a video for the athletes of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. In the video, the Radhe star is seen clad in a casual grey tee as he sends good wishes to Team India. He wrote, "I join the campaign to support our Indian Olympic team … #Tokyo2020. I accept the challenge given by @kiren.rijiju #HumaraVictoryPunch." Salman is seen punching the screen to show his support to the players.