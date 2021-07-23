Tokyo Olympics: From Sara Ali Khan to Suniel Shetty, here’s how Bollywood celebs wish the Indian athletes

As the Tokyo Olympics 2021 has kick-started today, India is cheering for its athletes in full power. Wishes are pouring in from every corner of the country, and Indians are supporting their athletes in every form. Bollywood is never behind in all this, and most of the celebrities have taken to their social media account and can be seen cheering for India. Recently, we saw how posted a video message for all our Indian athletes. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan and took to their social media handles to cheer our Indian athletes.

But, it is not just these few names who have taken to their social media to cheer the Indian athletes. From Sara Ali Khan to Suniel Shetty, many Bollywood celebrities have cheered Indian athletes. Each and every one of us is already proud and excited for them. Well, you guys have already had a look at how Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and others have wished luck to our athletes. Now have a look at other celebrities who took to their social media to do the same.

Check it out:

Go #TeamIndia .. play the good game.. we are proud of you, no matter the outcome .. #TokyoOlympics2021 https://t.co/DuLNwzLm7o — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) July 23, 2021

Best wishes to the team of heroes who tirelessly strive to bring glory to the Nation. All the best Team India!!#TokyoOlympics #TeamIndia @ianuragthakur @KirenRijiju @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/HusTY10d0b — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 23, 2021

Last night, Salman Khan penned a note along with a video for the athletes of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics. In the video, the Radhe star is seen clad in a casual grey tee as he sends good wishes to Team India. He wrote, "I join the campaign to support our Indian Olympic team … #Tokyo2020. I accept the challenge given by @kiren.rijiju #HumaraVictoryPunch." Salman is seen punching the screen to show his support to the players.

