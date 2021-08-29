Tokyo Paralympics: Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Neha Dhupia wish Bhavina Patel as she bags silver

India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel made the country proud as she clinched the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The paddler went down fighting to China’s Zhou Ying. Irrespective, Bhavina Patel's massive win was celebrated by netizens on social media. Not just sports fanatics, but political, sports and even film personalities took to social media to celebrate Bhavina's win.

Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Abhishek Bachchan and Ishaan Khatter among others celebrated Bhavina's win. Sharing a photo of the paddler with the Indian tricolour, the celebs wrote congratulations for her on their Instagram Story. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, who closely follows world sports like football, wrote, "Glory, once again! Take a bow, Bhavina Patel, for winning silver with a stellar performance at #TokyoParalympics 2021! (sic)."

Take a look at all the Bollywood celeb wishes for Bhavina Patel below:

