Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 copied scenes from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan? Netizens thinks so

The official trailer of Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One released yesterday, and it is packed with scenes featuring Tom Cruise doing daredevil stunts. While it was a treat for fans of the franchise and action movie lovers, a section of Netizens were convinced that some shots were copied from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The train-set sequence, in particular, is being compared to Pathaan’s scene that features Shah Rukh Khan as well as Salman Khan.

Netizens point out similar shots in Mission Impossible 7 and Pathaan

A few Twitter users shared screenshots from the trailer of Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One, as well as Pathaan, to point out the similarities. The scene in which Tom Cruise is seen hanging off a cliff, and the train crash scene have reminded fans of Pathaan. One Twitter user wrote, ““Few days ago, I saw the whole twitter making fun of #Pathaan train scene just because it accidentally has similarity with Jackie Chan cartoon. But now that #MissionImpossible also has similar action scenes, nobody will say anything,” while another one shared the screenshot of similar scenes in the two films and wrote, “Bollywood should be proud.”

Meanwhile, a user on Reddit shared a post on the page BollyBlindsNGossip, and wrote, “Very similar shots in Pathaan and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. But no one will troll MI for this.” However, on Reddit, many other users had contradictory opinions. A user commented to this, and wrote, “Train falling of a bridge with people on top was not invented by Tom Cruz or srk.. it's been an old stunt or action sequence .. that's like saying ohh these two songs have the same scale.” Another user commented, “I am sorry what?! I thought Pathaan was a Indian copy of all Mission Impossible films? The entire train sequence is a scene-to-scene make of a Jackie Chan animation."

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The film went on to become a blockbuster, and smashed a number of box-office records.

