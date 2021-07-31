Tom Hanks joins the cast of Wes Anderson’s next with Bill Murray & Tilda Swinton

Tom Hanks was last seen in Paul Greengrass’s directorial ‘News of the World’ and delivered an enthralling performance. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the legendary star of ‘Forrest Gump’ has joined hands with director Wes Anderson for the first time. The film is expected to be shot in Spain. The exact nature and length of his role is currently unclear though sources tell Hollywood Reporter that it could be a cameo-like role as well. The upcoming project also stars Wes Anderson’s regular Bill Murray alongside Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody.

The title, plot detail, or the logline of the film is not revealed by the makers yet. Wes Anderson’s latest film The French Dispatch will finally release in the theaters on October 22 following its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival. The star-studded cast of the film includes Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Owen Wilson, Edward Norton, Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Christoph Waltz, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend, Lea Seydoux, Henry Winkler, and Anjelica Huston as the voice of the narrator. The French Dispatch was supposed to hit the theaters last year but the release got delayed considering the COVID outbreak and theaters being shut.

Two-time Oscar winner for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks will be seen next in a science fiction film for Apple TV plus called ‘Finch’. He also recently wrapped up the shooting of ‘Pinocchio’ with his Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis. He is playing the role of Geppetto in the film. He will also be seen in ‘The Great Gatsby’ director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley movie.

Also Read| Happy Birthday Tom Hanks: 5 films of the actor including Forrest Gump, Cast Away that are worth rewatching