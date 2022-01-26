Too cold? Sara Ali Khan is here to warm our hearts with her cozy bonfire pic; Check it out

Admit it: It is only January and all of us are already done with the year and want to go on serene vacations and take some time off. Luckily, our B-Town celebs always come to our rescue. Recently, Sara Ali Khan shared some glimpses of her time at the Narmada river on her Instagram. We are sure her stories will bring you some respite. The ‘Love Aaj Kal’ is currently in Madhya Pradesh shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next yet-to-be-named movie alongside Vicky Kaushal. Being the wanderlust soul she is, Sara took the opportunity to visit the riverside and upload some sweet moments amidst her work schedule.

In the Instagram stories that Sara uploaded, the actor documented her day blissfully. In the first story, she could be seen in a car, with her eyes following the sun. Along with the clip, she wittily wrote, ‘Chasing the sun’. In another story she could be seen in front of a bonfire, looking absolutely radiant. She even shared a gorgeous shot of the entire Narmada river with a glowing moon. She sweetly captioned the pic, ‘my rising’.

Check Sara's stories HERE

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have been shooting along with director Utekar for his next untitled movie in Indore. Just on 24th January, the crew wrapped up the first schedule. Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi, who is also a part of the movie, took to Instagram to share some happy snaps with the entire team. He wrote, "Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team produced by the awesommme @maddockfilms @pvijan Director Saaab @laxman.utekar sirrr matlab aapne dil jeet liya ekdum ich @raghav_dop mere bhaii you’re a sweetheart." He was all praises for Sara and Vicky as well. He wrote, "@vickykaushal09 ab main aur bada wala fan ho gaya hoon yaarrr tumhara @saraalikhan95 aap staron jaisa behave .. kyun nahin karti yaarr you’re such a sweetheart really."

