'Too Pretty' & 'Obsessed with you': Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday react to Navya Naveli Nanda's monochrome pics

Over the past few weeks, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter has been sharing series of gorgeous monochrome photos on her social media handle and her followers have been loving it. Not just Navya's followers, her close friends like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and others also often root for her stylish looks when she posts photos on her social media handle. On Monday, Navya shared a couple of more monochrome photos on her Instagram handle that managed to mesmerise netizens all over again.

In the photos clicked by celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha, Navya can be seen clad in an oversized shirt with jeans as she posed. Navya's hair is left open with soft curls in them. The star kid accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoops. Her hair makeup was kept dewy to go with her chic look in the photos. As Navya posed, she managed to leave netizens in awe. Even her friends like Ananya, Shanaya and Janhvi reacted to the photos. Ananya wrote, "Obsessed with you." On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor called Navya, "Too Pretty," in the comments. Shanaya was all hearts for her bestie.

Take a look:

Recently, she shared photos from a get together with her friend . The gorgeous photos had gone viral on social media. Netizens loved the camaraderie between Khushi and Navya in the photos.

Meanwhile, Navya has taken a different route from her family and brother as she is gearing up to join her father's business. While Agastya Nanda is gearing up for his acting debut, Navya had revealed earlier this year in a chat with Vogue India that she will be taking the corporate route and take the legacy of her family business forward. Currently, Navya has a project Naveli going on and she also is a co-founder of a healthcare clinic.

