Too stressful: Mira Rajput braces herself for ‘appraisal week’ as she plans Misha and Zain’s birthdays

Celebrity wife Mira Kapoor is bracing herself for a hectic week as both her kids Misha and Zain’s birthdays are just around the corner. While Misha will turn 5 on August 26, on the other hand brother Zain will celebrate his 3rd birthday on September 15. Both the special occasions are only 10 days apart from each other and it seems that matriarch Mira Kapoor is running out of ideas to plan the parties. Amidst this, she resorted to social media for help from fans. She hosted a Q&A session online to only ask one question.

Mira Rajput was looking for game suggestions and other hacks that would get her kids moving. While doing so Mira also articulated, “Planning two kiddie birthdays 10 days apart. This is the appraisal week of my life. Too stressful”. Although it seems that the week is taking a toll on the mother, she is keen on making it merrier for her kids. In another selfie shared by her, Mira Rajput can be seen sharing an infectious smile as the camera captures her.

Take a look at it here:

Previously, Mira took to her Instagram space to mark the birthday arrival month of her little munchkin Misha Kapoor. Before her daughter turns a year older on August 26, mother Mira just wished to take her munchkin in a warm embrace and love her a little more. Sharing a grainy picture, Mira expressed how kids can never be ‘old enough’ for their parents. She said, “Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore. On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep..And yes you wonder aren’t they old enough? But that’s what.. thankfully not just yet #birthdaymonth #virgogirls #mybaby”.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, daughter, Misha, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid, son, Zain, in September 2018. On the work front, is gearing up for the release of his sports drama flick, Jersey.

ALSO READ| Mira Rajput shows off her ‘Yoga Glow’ post virtual session with workout buddies; See PIC