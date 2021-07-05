‘Toofaan’ director Rakeysh Mehra REVEALS Farhan Akhtar was offered Rang De Basanti: He could not believe it

Rakeysh Mehra has directed Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toofaan.

Farhan Akhtar came into the industry as a writer-director and his first release was ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ which came out in 2001 and garnered a cult status. Later Farhan went on to direct his war epic titled ‘Lakshya’ starring , , and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading parts. The film came out in 2004 and Farhan had not acted onscreen till then. His acting debut occurred with Rock On that released in 2008. One of Farhan’s most beloved performances is portraying the late legendary athlete Milkha Singh in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’. The film was directed by Rakeysh Mehra, who had also helmed ‘Rang De Basanti’.

Farhan Akhtar is now portraying a boxer in yet another collaboration with Rakeysh in their upcoming venture ‘Toofaan’. In an interview with PTI, Rakeysh recently mentioned that Farhan was offered a part in Rang De Basanti. He said, “He was truly amused because he had just made Dil Chahta Hai and was finishing Lakshya. I told him I wanted him to act in my film and he could not believe it at that point of time! Rakeysh said that Farhan had actually loved the script but “could not see himself acting at that point of time”. Rang De Basanti released in 2006 and garnered a cult status.

Further detailing the role that he offered to Farhan in Rang De Basanti, Rakeysh said, “I had offered him the part of Karan, which was the only author-backed character in the whole film. Farhan was fascinated. I could see the twinkle in his eyes. He wondered 'What's wrong with this guy who is seeing me act in a film?!'" The part of Karan was played in the film by Siddharth. Toofaan will release on a major streaming platform on July 16.

