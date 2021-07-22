Toofaan: Hrithik Roshan hails Farhan Akhtar’s ‘amazing’ performance in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial

Farhan Akhtar is one of the actors who often leaves the fans amazed with his performance every time he hits the screen. Be it in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rock On, etc the actor has always managed to give a performance par excellence. So, when he was roped in for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan, fans did expect another spell binding performance and Farhan did nail it once again. Interestingly, not just fans, several celebs have also hailed the actor for his stupendous stint in the movie.

Joining them, was also seen singing praises for his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star. Taking to his Instagram story, the Super 30 actor shared the poster of Toofaan and couldn’t stop gushing about Farhan’s amazing performance. He wrote, “An amazing performance!! Farhan you embodied this character so well man. Brilliant!” This isn’t all. Hrithik also lauded Mrunal Thakur’s performance in Toofaan. To note, the Krrish star has shared the screen with Mrunal in Super 30. He wrote, “As always your work hits the heart every time. @mrunalthakur loved you in toofan!” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s post for Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer Toofaan:

For the uninitiated, Toofaan, which has been helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, featured Farhan in the role of a boxer. The movie marked Farhan’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and he had worked really hard for his role in the movie. In fact, the Rock On star had also shared a collage of his pics showing a glimpse of his transformation for Toofaan leaving everyone in awe of his dedication.

