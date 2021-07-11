Toofaan star Farhan Akhtar celebrates 8 years of ‘Bhaag Mikha Bhaag’: Grateful everyday since

Farhan Akhtar portrayed the title character of Milkha Singh in Rakeysh Mehra directorial. Farhan is returning in athlete’s role yet again in Toofaan.

Farhan Akhtar portrayed the titular character of the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh in the 2013 release Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film was a huge success on the box office and garnered immensely positive reviews from the critics. For a large audience base, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is regarded as one of the finest performances of Farhan and one of the most well-made biopics in the history of Indian cinema. Farhan transformed himself physically for the role of an athlete through constant training and workouts. On Sunday, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram stories and celebrated 8 years of the film. He wrote in the caption, “8 years on grateful everyday since”.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was directed by Rakeysh Mehra, who has recently collaborated with Farhan Akhtar yet again for the story of a boxer called ‘Toofaan’. Legendary athlete Milkha Singh passed away a few weeks ago due to COVID 19 related complications. Farhan mourned the loss by penning a heartfelt note, an excerpt read, “Dearest Milkha ji, A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets it's mind on something, just never gives up. And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man.”

Toofaan is releasing on an OTT platform on July 16 skipping the theatrical window due to theaters being shut in the wake of COVID 19. Speaking about an OTT release, Farhan has mentioned in the past, “Rakeysh (Omprakash Mehra), Ritesh (Sidhwani) and I, all three of us felt that its the right time for the film, and we found an amazing partner in Amazon. They have kind of absolutely pulled out all stops in terms of promoting and marketing the film, and not just in India because they have presence in over 200 countries and territories.”

