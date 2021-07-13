Toofan actor Darshan Kumar speaks on shoot date complications: Have to compromise on something or the other

Darshan Kumar reveals that he had to turn down projects due to the tough decision of allotting shoot dates amidst the COVID 19 pandemic.

Darshan Kumar, who’ll be next seen in the film Toofan, opened up on the shoot date complications. The actor, who is currently busy with several projects, spoke to a leading daily and revealed that he had to turn down some projects due to the date issues amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. As coronavirus cases are on the decline and there’s an ease in restrictions, individuals are fully taking advantage of the unlock interval. Even in the entertainment industry, filmmakers are trying to get the projects wrapped up as quickly as possible.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times on facing the tough decision of allotting shoot dates, the 34-year-old actor said, “I was shooting a lot before the lockdown came. But because of the second wave, all projects got postponed. It hit us in April, the shoot for season 3 of the Aashram was supposed to happen then. It got delayed because of that, and now we shoot for it in either September or October.”

Infact, Darshan had to turn down some of the projects as he didn’t have the dates to give to the newer ones. “Everyone is behind me, asking for the same dates. I’m just pulling my hair! I’m very choosy and hardly sign the films I read. I’ve signed two as of now, and both are amazing scripts. I just have my fingers crossed, that things work out,” Kumar added.

Darshan feels that letting go of projects is something happening with most of the actors now. He added that everyone now wants to start as they all were waiting for the normal days to return. Now, as the days are back, they all want to begin as soon as possible. “I’ve to compromise on something or the other, it is a little frustrating,” Kumar ended the conversation.

