Toofan: Farhan Akhtar looks fierce in the FIRST LOOK of the film; Ladylove Shibani Dandekar is all hearts

Ever since it was announced that Farhan Akhtar will be essaying the role of a boxer in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Toofan, all of his fans have been super pumped to watch their favorite actor in a never seen avatar before. And after wrapping up the shooting of the film, today, Farhan Akhtar shared the first look from the film in which Farhan Akhtar looks fierce. Sharing the first look, this Rock on actor wrote, “When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing 02/10/2020. Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it.”

In the photo, Farhan Akhtar looks bulked up and intense as a boxer and soon after he shared the first look of the film, ladylove Shibani Dandekar was all hearts as she left heart emoticons on the photo. Talking about Toofan, this is the second time that Farhan Akhtar and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have collaborated post Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and in the latest still from Toofan, Farhan is standing inside a boxing ring, with a fierce look in his eyes.

While shooting for the film, Farhan Akhtar often shared videos while prepping up for the film and his intense workout regime had his fans excited. Besides Farhan Akhtar, Toofan also features Paresh Rawal, Isha Talwar and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. Toofan will hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti 2020, and the film will clash at the box office with Udham Singh and Satyameva Jayate 2.

