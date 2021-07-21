Toofaan’s Supriya Pathak reflects on acting journey: Girls today have more scope to play different characters

Actor Supriya Pathak, who has been a part of the acting fraternity for more than four decades, is now reflecting on her Bollywood journey. The Khichdi fame firmly believes that the Hindi film industry has evolved tremendously over the years. Moreover, according to her, ‘today’ is the apt time to feature in films as the scope is much more than it was a few years ago. In a recent interview with PTI, Supriya Pathak, said, "It's a lovely time and a great opportunity to work with interesting young directors.”

“I'm doing more interesting work than when I was a young girl. Honestly, growing up has been a boon for me. Even the younger characters these days are pretty interesting. In our times, there used to be just a few of them and we all used to hope to get a chance to play them. Today the scope is much more, the girls of today have a lot more opportunities to play different characters," she added.

Talking about the portrayal of women in the current times, Supriya shared that attitudes of viewing women have changed significantly in Indian society. "No one would want a sacrificing, sad kind of mother anymore. Mothers in the real world have changed. The attitude I have towards my daughter today is much more modern than my mother had towards me, even though she was a very modern and emancipated lady herself. In society, the role of the mother has changed, so it has changed in films too. It's an important move forward," she explains.

During the same interaction, the veteran actor also opined that the canvas of content has grown larger for modern women as more female-centric characters having independent voices of their own has grown in recent years. "We are being viewed on a larger canvas. The canvas is not anymore our society or our country or north India-south India. It's now about the world... I believe we are still running behind what has worked. We need to give the audience a lot more variety,” Supriya noted. The veteran actor recently featured in Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra directed sports drama, Toofan. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, the movie was released via OTT platform, Amazon Prime last week.

