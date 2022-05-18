Toolsidas Junior: Ranbir Kapoor cues to promote late uncle Rajiv Kapoor's last film releasing on May 23

Ranbir Kapoor has been a true blue family man and he has proved it time and again. From spending time with his family to being their pillar of strength in times of need, Ranbir has often dished out family man goals. Interestingly, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor has been making the headlines once again as he promotes his late uncle Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior. Helmed by Mridul Mahendra, the movie is a sports drama which will feature Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor, Dalip Tahil and Varun Buddhadev in key roles.

In a video shared by Mridul on social media, Ranbir was seen playing snooker with child actor Varun Buddhadev who plays the lead in the movie. The actor, who looked dapper in his black t-shirt and nerdy specs, was quite impressed with Varun’s game. By the end of the 23 seconds video, Ranbir said, “Bacha hai…. Phaad dega”. The video ended with the big announcement of the new release date for Toolsidas Junior. The sports drama will now be releasing on May 23 and will premiere on Netflix.

Interestingly, Sanjay Kapoor, who was Rajiv Kapoor’s close friend also shared the video and wrote, “This is so so exciting my chimps film is coming on Netflix! Kapoor Junior gears up for Toolsidas Junior because the bachcha is coming! #ToolsidasJunior is arriving on Netflix on 23rd May.”

Check out the post here:

For the uninitiated, Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9 last year due to a heart attack. Earlier, Randhir Kapoor had opened up about his late brother and how he was excited about Toolsidas Junior. In an interview with Yahoo! India, Randhir said, “Rajiv was extremely happy about doing Toolsidas Junior (Ashutosh Gowariker’s sports drama). I told him, ‘Behave yourself and don’t drink during the period you’re shooting.’ He didn’t touch alcohol during the entire spell. He was excited that he’d now be getting good character roles. But he couldn’t see it release! Magar woh jahan kahan hoga… he will be happy to see himself on screen”.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu & others attend screening of late Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior; Watch