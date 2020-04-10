Toothless Alia Bhatt is a ball of happiness in an unseen childhood pic shared by Shaheen on Siblings Day

Alia Bhatt looks like an adorable little munchkin in a childhood photo shared by her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The latter shared the picture to mark Siblings Day.

We can never get enough of 's childhood photos. Although the internet is filled with adorable photos of the munchkin, Shaheen Bhatt added another one to the collection. Mahesh Bhatt's daughter took to Instagram and shared a never before seen photo from her and Alia's childhood. She dug up the old photo to mark Siblings Day, celebrated on April 10 every year. In the photo shared, the cameras capture the toothless Alia breaking into a fit of laughter. Shaheen, seated beside Alia, is distracted by her sister.

Alia appears to be amused by a bundle of crushed newspaper. Shaheen shared the photo with the caption, "Even crumpled up newspaper is fun with the right person. Happy World Sibling Day, sibling."

Apart from the childhood photo, Shaheen also shared a photo from a recent event featuring Pooja Bhatt. Shaheen shared the picture with the caption, "Siblings" along with a blue heart emoji. Check out the photo below:

Earlier today, Alia revealed she has turned towards her book collection to pass her time during the quarantine. The actress revealed she was reading "Small Fry" by Lisa Brennan-Jobs. She shared a picture of the cover with the caption, “Reading gives us some place to go when we have to stay where we are“ - Mason Cooley"

Check it out below:

On the work front, Alia has three projects lined. She will soon be seen in Brahmastra opposite her beau . She is also set to reunite with her Kalank co-star Aditya Roy Kapur in Sadak 2. She was also filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

