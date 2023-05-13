Top 5 Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engaged, Adipurush trailer and more

The past week was a roller coaster ride for all the celebrities. Well, it's time to go into rewind mode and recollect the newsmakers of this week. This week was a mix of happy and sad news. From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s engagement, Kriti Sanon-Prabhas starrer Adipurush’s trailer launch to Shah Rukh Khan starting his shoot for Tiger 3 and more, many events have happened. Scroll down to check out the top 5 newsmakers of the week.

Top 5 newsmakers of the week

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha get engaged

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha make for a gorgeous couple in these mesmerizing pictures from their engagement ceremony. Parineeti, as usual, looks breathtaking in a light beige-colored Manish Malhotra ensemble, while Raghav Chadha also looks dapper in an ivory-hued achkan, designed by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਮਿਹਰ ਕਰਨ।". The actress is seen flaunting her huge diamond ring in the pictures.

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Delhi for Parineeti Chopra’s engagement

Priyanka Chopra as always made all heads turn with her arrival in India. She chose to go all comfy with her airport look. The actress wore a brown coloured oversized hoodie and paired it with the same coloured tracks. Priyanka greeted the paparazzi with a smile and a namaste gesture. Well, the actress has arrived alone without her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti.

Adipurush Trailer launch

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year, and the audiences have been eagerly waiting to watch Om Raut's depiction of the great epic, The Ramayana. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. After a special screening of the trailer in Hyderabad, the trailer was released in Mumbai.

Salman Khan received death threats from a man in the name of Goldy Brar

According to the reports in ANI, it is said that there is a man who is allegedly emailing death threats to Salman Khan in the name of gangster Goldy Brar in March. The news portal took to its official Twitter handle and wrote, “Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police issues lookout notice against accused.” Apparently, the suspect who has been sending threatening emails to Salman Khan is a resident of Haryana and is pursuing medical studies in the UK. He had allegedly emailed threatening messages to the Dabangg star in the name of gangster Goldy Brar in March. Following this, the Bollywood superstar was provided Y+ security.

Shah Rukh Khan starts shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in Madh Island

According to reports in Etimes, it is said that Shah Rukh Khan has finally arrived on the set of Tiger 3 to shoot for his cameo with Salman Khan. The palatial set for the special scene is built in Madh Island. The reports further add that heavy security has been arranged on the sets so that non of the things leaked from the sets. Also, a budget worth crores has been dedicated to this sequence and the shoot will go on for 7 days. A source close to the set reveals, “The two iconic actors are going to do a hugely scaled adrenaline-pumping action sequence in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra is going all out to mount this sequence. He is shelling out Rs. 35 crores to build a set that can present this sequence in the most glorious way possible.”

