Top 5 Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Shah Rukh Khan's Eidi for fans, Salman Khan's KKBKKJ release and more

The past week was a roller coaster ride for all the celebrities. Well, it's time to go into rewind mode and recollect the newsmakers of this week. This week was a mix of happy and sad news. From Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra’s demise to Shah Rukh Khan greeting his fans on Eid and Salman Khan receiving death threats, many events have happened. Scroll down to check out the top 5 newsmakers of the week.

Top 5 newsmakers of the week

Pamela Chopra passed away at 74

Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra, who was recently seen making an appearance in The Romantics, passed away at age of 74. According to the reports, Pamela was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital for the past 15 days. She was put on a ventilator by the doctors but her health deteriorated. The official Twitter handle of YRF tweeted, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Murnbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

Aaradhya Bachchan moves High Court against a YouTube tabloid

According to reports in India Today, Aaradhya Bachchan had moved Delhi HC against a YouTube tabloid for reporting fake news about her health. The hearing for this case took place on April 20. The 11-year-old took a stand against such reporting by the YouTube channel as she is a minor. Delhi High Court restrained YouTube channels from sharing videos on Aaradhya's health. The plea asserts three torts- breach of privacy, defamation and infringement of personality rights.

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases

After a long wait, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starter Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has released in the theatres. It has served as the perfect Eid gift for all the Bhaijaan fans. The film has been receiving mixed reviews.

Parineeti Chopra spotted arriving at Manish Malhotra's house

The rumours about Parineeti Chopra’s wedding with AAP leader Raghav Chadha has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Recently, her spotting outside designer Manish Malhotra’s house added fuel to the news of her wedding. In the video, soon after she stepped out of her car, the actress was seen posing for the paparazzi. However, she couldn't stop blushing. The paparazzi asked her about the wedding and she was seen reacting like a shy bride-to-be. She couldn't wait to enter Manish's house to avoid the wedding questions.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan makes an appearance on Eid

Like every year, Shah Rukh Khan came out to the stands of his bungalow Mannat, climbed on the top from where his fans could see him and greeted them. The actor looked dapper in casual attire. He wore a white plain tee over a black tee and completed his look with white shoes and sunglasses. He waved at all his fans who could not stop screaming and shouting his name. From ‘namaste’ to ‘Salaam’ he did everything and also sent flying kisses. Indeed, this must have made his fans Eid a special one. His little one AbRam Khan also came out with his dad and waved at the fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan fans get the perfect Eidi as he greets them from Mannat in a true King style, AbRam joins