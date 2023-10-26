Top 6 reasons why Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Koffee With Karan 8 Ep 1 deserves your attention right away

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental illness and depression.

Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently made an appearance on the famed kouch of Koffee with Karan Season 8 premiere episode. This episode was like a breath of fresh air, showcasing love, understanding, friendship, and authenticity – the perfect ingredients for a solid and loving relationship. Their unwavering acceptance of each other was truly heartwarming. They spilled the beans on their dating escapades, wedding shenanigans, and playfully teased one another, leaving us all with goofy smiles plastered across our faces. For a change, there was no mudslinging or drama, just positive vibes all around. Even KJo, the gossip guru, seemed to have approved it. Fans have been going nuts over this genuine emotional rollercoaster, so here are the top 6 moments that'll make you want to watch this episode ASAP!

It's a fan's dream come true, as they discover how the love story of Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh began

The episode kicks off with a dose of their love story, but it's pretty much from Ranveer Singh' perspective, and Deepika's side of the story is like, "Let the silence do the talking." She's reserved, just like a keen observer, nodding along as he spills the beans. They talked about how they first crossed paths, did the whole casual dating thing, and how they just kept gravitating back to each other. Of course, there's the scoop on the Maldives proposal, the big family reveal, and all those juicy details. We reckon their die-hard fans can finally chill out because they've been itching to know how this epic love saga began.

The wedding video encapsulates love without being overly extravagant

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone finally spilled the beans on their intimate wedding video from their Lake Como shindig in Italy. They cracked open the vault just a smidge, giving us a sneak peek into their private world. On one side, you've got the Padukones, the low-key, reserved clan. On the other, the Bhavnanis, who are a bit more outgoing – a perfect replicas of Deepika and Ranveer, respectively. She's the introvert, and he's the life of a party. Even Prakash Padukone couldn't help but admit that Ranveer brings some much-needed pizzazz to their family with his lively personality and, well, let's just say flamboyant fashion sense. The Bhavnanis? They've welcomed Deepika into their lives with open arms.

Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar open up about their mental health journey

The real highlight of the episode was the deep dive into mental health, and honestly, it's quite a heavy topic to digest, especially when you're watching it at midnight and feeling a bit vulnerable. Deepika got real about her battle with depression, and Ranveer's unwavering support. But, the one who really stole the show in the entire conversation was none other than the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director.

The host excels in charismatic storytelling, sharing anecdotes of Padukone's tearful helicopter ride and his own battles with mental health, like a heart-pounding moment at NMACC. These instances infuse the episode with a rare and understated depth, a departure from Koffee with Karan's typical tone. While the show is often associated with fun, gossip, and laughter, discussing mental health on any platform is pertinent, given its prevalence and silence in our society. With three emotionally available individuals, it's a conversation we wholeheartedly welcome.

Karan Johar opens a window to his fractured heart

In one of those real tear-jerker moments on the show, Karan Johar watches the couple's wedding video and gets all teary-eyed. As he talks about his complicated love life and witnessing the pure magic of their relationship, he mentions "I felt so happy for you, yet so darn alone." While Singh and Padukone beam at him, it's like Johar's offering us a piece of his own slightly broken heart. Right then and there, you can't help but think, everyone deserves to have that special someone to call home. We're all rooting for you, Karan, we really are.

Deepika Padukone exudes remarkable self-confidence

Another thing definitely stood out is how the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress radiated confidence throughout the entire show. Even though Deepika Padukone isn't usually known for being eloquent, she spoke her mind with remarkable clarity. What really got our applause was when the host asked her if she thought she was the best actress in the country, and without hesitation, she said yes. Honestly, who can blame her? She's had two of the highest-grossing films this year with Pathaan and Jawaan. Confidence well-deserved, we'd say!

Ranveer Singh got real about how his flamboyant fashion choices have influenced his image

Ever wondered why the Cirkus actor, who's usually all about those wild and bold fashion choices, has been going for more low-key looks lately? We were scratching our heads over that one too. Turns out, all the online trolling got to him. Being constantly tagged as the guy with the flashy fashion just didn't sit right with the actor. Who can blame him? With movies like Lootera, Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani, and 83 in his pocket, he's way more than just a fashion statement. We wish Ranveer could've seen all the folks who loved his bold style, helping break down those outdated color stereotypes, like pink and purple being "girly."

Have you seen the opening episode of Koffee With Karan 8 yet? Do watch and let us know in the comments below!

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh wants to ditch flamboyant fashion; credits Deepika Padukone for insight