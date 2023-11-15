Top 7 Bollywood movies to watch on Bhai Dooj 2023: from Agneepath to Dil Dhadakne Do

Bhai Tika, Bhai Dooj, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, or Bhratri Dwitiya is a festival celebrated by Hindus on the second lunar day of Shukla paksha of Kartik, the eighth month of the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or the Shalivahana Shaka calendar. It is celebrated during Diwali or Tihar festival and Holi festival. This year, Bhai Dooj is being celebrated on November 15. Here's a curated movie list by Pinkvilla to watch and enjoy with your sisters or brothers on the occasion. From Agneepath to Dil Dhadakne Do, take a look at 7 movies to watch on Bhai Dooj 2023.

Here are 7 Bollywood Movies to watch on Bhai Dooj 2023

1. Agneepath (2012)

Agneepath follows Vijay Deenanath Chauhan (Hrithik Roshan), a common man from the island village of Mandwa who seeks revenge for his father's humiliation and murder at the hands of Kancha Cheena (Sanjay Dutt); in the process, he befriends Rauf Lala (Rishi Kapoor), an underworld gangster, and falls in love with a loquacious girl, Kaali Gawde (Priyanka Chopra).

2. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Dil Dhadakne Do tells the story of the Mehras, a dysfunctional family who invite their family and friends on a cruise trip to celebrate the parents' 30th wedding anniversary and later reconcile. Zoya conceived the film as a family drama centered on a brother-sister relationship. She wanted to depict a more realistic sibling relationship in contrast to the dubious and over-the-top portrayal for which Bollywood is known. Speaking about the story in short, Kamal and Neelam invite their family and friends on a cruise in honor of their 30th wedding anniversary. On the other hand, people change for the better and gain many valuable lessons along the way sums up Dil Dhadakne Do.

3. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham revolves around the life of Yashvardhan Raichand, a wealthy businessman who lives in Delhi with his family. His household is highly patriarchal and follows traditional values. Rahul, Yash's eldest son, was adopted by him and his wife Nandini at birth, but this fact is unknown to Rohan, Yash's younger son. After completing his studies in London, adult Rahul returns home and falls in love with Anjali, a girl from a lower-income background.

4. Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Stars: Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Neelam Kothari, Alok Nath, Satish Shah, Reema Lagoo, Shakti Kapoor, Mahesh Thakur, Rajeev Verma

Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

In Hum Saath Saath Hain, Ramkishan (Alok Nath) is a respected and wealthy industrialist. His family, despite being modern, is a unique example of traditional unity and mutual love. They have three sons-- Vivek (Mohnish Bahl), Prem (Salman Khan), Vinod (Saif Ali Khan)-- and a daughter-- Sangeeta (Neelam). Ramkishan and Mamta lead a happy life with their three sons. But when their daughter faces a tragedy, Mamta gets instigated by her close friends, and she embitters her heart towards her stepson Vivek.

5. Iqbal (2005)

Iqbal is a Bollywood sports drama that revolves around Iqbal, a deaf and mute young man with a passion for cricket. Despite numerous challenges and societal prejudices, he aspires to join the Indian national cricket team. With the help of a former cricketer, he overcomes obstacles to pursue his dream, proving that determination knows no barriers. The film highlights themes of perseverance, self-discovery, and the power of dreams.

6. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)

In Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Best buddies Jai and Aditi are the ideal couple, but they refuse to explore a romantic relationship. However, when they begin dating other people, they realize they are in love.

7. Raksha Bandhan (2022)

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Stars: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Sahil Mehta, Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Manu Rishi Chadha, Abhinav Gautam, Rahaao, Anshu Srivastava, Aruna Soni

Director: Aanand. L. Rai

Aanand. L. Rai Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Four sisters having their only eldest brother who is a chaat shop owner continuously strives to keep his promise to his late mother while also keeping in mind their family values sums up Raksha Bandhan.

