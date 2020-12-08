Top Entertainment Tweets of 2020 in India: Amitabh Bachchan's COVID 19 diagnosis; Chadwick Boseman's demise

As we gear up to say goodbye to 2020, here's a look at the Top Entertainment Tweets of 2020 in India from Amitabh Bachchan's COVID-19 diagnosis to Chadwick Boseman's family statement on his unfortunate demise.

2020 has indeed been a roller coaster ride of emotions, what with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc across the world. Even in the world of entertainment, with the industry on a standstill, celebrities have relied immensely on social media so as to not lose touch with their millions and millions of fans, not just in India, but all across the world.

Given that we're nearing the end of the year, Twitter has revealed the Top Entertainment Tweets of 2020 in India amongst which we have Amitabh Bachchan's July 11 tweet where he spoke about his shocking COVID-19 diagnosis. The most liked and quoted tweet in Indian entertainment saw Big B even spreading awareness about the virus. "T 3590 - I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," the legendary actor tweeted.

On the other hand, Chadwick Boseman's unfortunate demise was confirmed by his family in a heartbreaking statement on Twitter, on August 29, which is the most retweeted, liked and quoted tweet in global entertainment (in India).

In their statement, the Black Panther star's family had emotionally penned, "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much."

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

Both Big B and Chadwick's tweets were met with an outpouring of love from fans. While on one hand, Bachchan was flooded with good wishes for a speedy recovery, on the other hand, fans paid heartfelt tributes and celebrated Boseman's legacy.

Moreover, Vijay's selfie with his fans in a February 10 tweet became the most retweeted tweet in Indian entertainment.

