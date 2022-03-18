Torbaaz director Girish Malik’s 17-year-old son passes away after falling from 5th floor of building: Report

In a tragic incident, ‘Torbaaz’ director Girish Malik’s 17-year-old son, Mannan has passed away after he reportedly fell from the 5th floor of his building in Andheri, Mumbai. It is not yet known for sure if the deceased jumped or he fell down accidentally, or something else happened. Mannan was reportedly rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital; however, he did not survive the fall.

As per a report in ETimes, Malik’s building is Oberoi Springs in Andheri West. Mannan was a resident of the A-Wing. Mannan had reportedly gone to play Holi, and he returned sometime in the afternoon.

According to the news portal’s source, who visited Oberoi Springs, the unfortunate incident happened a few minutes after 5 pm today.

Girish Malik’s partner in Torbaaz, Puneet Singh reportedly confirmed the sad news and said, “Mr. Malik’s son has passed away but I cannot say anything at the moment about what exactly happened. We are not in a state to speak.”

This is a developing story, and more details are awaited.