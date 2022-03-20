Torbaaz director Girish Malik's 17-year-old son dies of suicide, was being asked to stop drinking: Report

(Trigger Warning)

A piece of unfortunate news came out from the industry that shocked everyone. On the day everyone was celebrating Holi, March 18, popular director Girish Malik lost his 17-year-old son. According to reports in Times Of India, it was said that Girish’s son Mannan fell from the 5th floor of his building in Mumbai and could not survive even though he was rushed to a nearby hospital. But now the latest reports suggest a different story. It is reported that Mannan deliberately jumped from his building.

Yes! You heard that right. As per the reports, Girish Malik’s son Mannan returned home after playing Holi in the afternoon. It was after that he fell from the 5th floor of his building, located in Oberoi Springs, Mumbai. He was rushed to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital but the 17-year-old did not survive. It is said that Mannan died of suicide after his father asked him to stop drinking. The Police have confirmed that this is a case of suicide. The post-mortem was done today, March 20 and the last rites reportedly will be conducted in Delhi.

Senior Police Inspector Bandopant Bansode of Amboli Police Station revealed that Mannan had come home drunk after playing Holi and continued to drink at home too. When Girish Malik asked him to stop, the late star kid got aggressive and leapt out of the window. Apparently, Mannan jumped off when his father had gone to his own room and the mother was not nearby.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

