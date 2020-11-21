Torbaaz Trailer: Sanjay Dutt locks horns with Rahul Dev in an intriguing cricket vs terrorism battle

Torbaaz, starring Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev in the lead, is a story of a man who turns messiah for kids in a refugee camp and tries to save them from becoming suicide bombers.

The year 2020 has been a roller coaster ride for Sanjay Dutt. After his cancer diagnosis and victory over the deadly disease, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor is all set to take over the screens with his upcoming movie Torbaaz. Also starring Rahul Dev, Nargis Fakhri and Gavie Chahal in the lead, Torbaaz comes with an intriguing storyline. Interestingly, the makers have released the trailer of the action thriller today and it has taken over the internet by a storm.

Helmed by Girish Malik, Torbaaz happens to be a story of an Army officer who is adamant of changing lives of kids in a refugee camp in Afghanistan by teaching them cricket. While Sanjay turns out to be a messiah for the kids, Rahul Dev, on the other hand, plays the role of a head of a terrorist group who wants to use the kids as suicide bombers against the US Army. Torbaaz is a journey of redemption and rising from personal tragedy and the trailer does give a glimpse of the bruised past of Sanjay’s character wherein he had lost his wife and son in Afghanistan. The Khalnayak star is quite excited about the movie which will be releasing on the OTT platform and has shared the trailer on Twitter. He wrote, "It's when good people do nothing that the bad guys win! Torbaaz, premiering December 11."

To note, this will not be the first time when Sanjay Dutt’s movie will be looking for a digital release this year. Earlier, his much talked about movie Sadak 2, also starring and Aditya Roy Kapur, had released on an OTT platform.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt announces his victory over cancer; Calls it the best gift for Shahraan and Iqra’s 10th birthday

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×