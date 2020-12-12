  1. Home
Torbaaz Twitter reactions: Netizens give a thumbs up to Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev starrer

Torbaaz has been written and directed by Girish Malik. It premiered on Netflix this Friday i.e., December 11, 2020.
Netflix rolled out yet another movie this Friday which is Torbaaz. Featuring Sanjay Dutt, Rahul Dev, and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles, the action thriller was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release. However, that idea was dropped owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the makers opted for its OTT release. Set against the backdrop of Afghanistan, the movie has been making headlines ever since its premiere. And now, it’s time to know the verdict of the Twitterati about it.

Apart from a few negative reactions, the good part is that the movie has mostly received positive reviews from the netizens. Many users highlighted how realistically the makers portrayed the ground reality of the place in the movie. Some of them are all praises for Sanjay Dutt’s acting in the movie while a few others are glad to see Nargis Fakhri on the silver screen for a long time. Even Rahul Dev who plays the villain has received tons of praise from Twitter users.

Overall, Torbaaz has received some great reviews on the microblogging site. For instance, one user writes, “Overwhelming and outstanding #Torbaaz made in beautiful way and a teachable manner I hope bollywood continue makes such type of movies great gesture by @duttsanjay and team specially the kids. Meanwhile, another one writes, “#Torbaaz, a story of the children in war... Highly recommended to be watched! This movie will bring tear to the eyes of all those who has humanity emotions.” Talking about the Girish Malik directorial, it also features Rahul Mittra, Kuwaarjeet Chopraa, Gavie Chahal, and others in pivotal roles. 

Meanwhile, check out the tweets below:

Also Read: Torbaaz Review: Sanjay Dutt's heady combination of cricket and terrorism misses the target

