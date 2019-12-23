Total Dhamaal co stars Anil Kapoor and Javed Jaffrey to reunite for a mystery project?

Anil Kapoor and Javed Jaffrey, who reunited after over three decades in 2019 release Total Dhamaal, are likely to reunite once again on the big screen.

Anil Kapoor and Javed Jaffrey are two of the most talented actors in the industry and it is always a delight to watch them on the big screen. Both the actors have aged like fine wine and still exudes charm which can make the young actors a run for the money. Interestingly, Anil and Javed created a buzz early thing year, after the duo collaborated on the silver screen after 34 years in Total Dhamaal. They had earlier worked together in 1984 release Meri Jung which also featured Amrish Puri and Meenakshi Sheshadri in the lead.

And while it was a treat to watch them in one frame in Total Dhamaal, it is reported that Anil and Javed are likely to collaborate once again. The news surfaced after Javed and Anil’s were clicked together recently. The million dollar picture spoke volumes about Anil Kapoor’s teekha andaaz and Javed Jaffrey’s chatpata mijaaz and it is certain to win the hearts of cine buffs. While the reports are rife that the Anil and Javed are likely to reunite for a mystery project, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Anees Bazmee’s multi-starrer comedy Pagalpanti. He will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s romantic thriller Malang which also stars and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. Anil will also be working in Mumbai Saga which will be helmed by Sanjay Gupta. The gangster drama will also feature John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Sharman Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi, Samir Soni and Amole Gupte in key roles.

Credits :Pinkvilla

