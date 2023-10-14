Train From Chhapraula: Radhika Apte hugs Manish Malhotra as they celebrate wrap up of first film backed by him

One of the most celebrated fashion designers Manish Malhotra announced his production house Stage 5 Productions on September 1. On the same day, he also revealed that the film Train From Chhapraula starring Radhika Apte is the first film that will be boarded from his new production house. Today, October 13, Malhotra shared a post informing his fans and followers that the shooting of the film has come to an end while dropping a heartwarming message and videos of the cast celebrating the shoot wrap-up.

Radhika Apte hugs Manish Malhotra as they wrap up Train From Chhapraula backed by him

A while ago, Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram and shared two videos of the team of Train From Chhapraula celebrating the film's shoot wrap-up. In the first video, Radhika Apte who is headlining the first film under the fashion designer's production house, can be seen hugging Manish and the other crew members of the film. The second video shows a running train denoting the title of the film.

Sharing the video, Malhotra wrote, "Our @stage5production s first film #trainfromchhapraula shoot wrapped tonight .. Its a emotional and a happy feeling .. we started on 1st of September and it’s been days of non stop hard work of the entire team and the talented artists that have worked on the film with so much love .. "

Expressing his gratitude to the entire cast and crew, he further added, "Director @tiscaofficial The Super Actors @radhikaofficial @divyenndu @anshumaan_pushkar @sauraseni1 @sharat_saxena @kushakapila @yashsinhaofficial @aalekhkapoor @anuragkashyap10 and the determination and love of the entire crew and team the Production Team @tanaymalhotra01 @malhotra_dinesh @om_sunny_bhambhani @howaboutkitsch EP #louisebanerjee @sohelsanwari @rakeshyadav.artncraft and each and every department - direction , costume , production all of them have made it all possible and the belief and support of #jyotideshpande @officialjiostudios #love #gratitude to everyone @stage5production." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra has three films in the pipeline, one of which is veteran actress Zeenat Aman's comeback film. He told Film Companion, "Tisca Chopra is helming one film, Faraz Ansari who made 'Sheer Korma' is directing a film called 'Bun Tikki', and Vibhoo Poori who directed Taj will be making a film." Actors like Vijay Varma, Divyendu, Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Zeenat Aman are working on his production.

ALSO READ: Train From Chhapraula: Radhika Apte to headline first movie of Manish Malhotra's production house