Train From Chhapraula: Radhika Apte to headline first movie of Manish Malhotra's production house

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has created several iconic outfits in Bollywood movies, announced his production house on September 1. Taking to his Instagram account, Manish announced that his production house is called 'Stage 5 Productions.' Now, a while ago, the fashion designer announced the first film that is set to board from his new production house and Radhika Apte is going to be featured in the film.

Radhika Apte to headline first movie of Manish Malhotra's production house

On September 1, Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram and announced the first movie that is set to board from his new production house called 'Stage 5 Productions.' Sharing the clapboard where the details of the film are written, Manish captioned "Today we boarded the #Train from Chhapraula ‘with @radhikaofficial @divyenndu @anshumaan_pushkar @sauraseni1 @sharat_saxena @kushakapila and @anuragkashyap10 directed by @tiscaofficial produced by #jyotideshpande @malhotra_dinesh @officialjiostudios @stage5production." Have a look:

Announcing his production house, Manish wrote, “Ever since my childhood there’s a certain calling I’ve had for Clothes, Colours and Films. I was fascinated by fabrics, textures, and music and watched every film wide-eyed longing to be a part of Indian Cinema one day. My fascination with clothes led me to becoming a costume designer and then to starting my Label after many years.”

Revealing the name of his production house, the designer further added, “Today after gratifying 3 decades of being in the movies I Present to you STAGE5 Production .. A company that will nurture different artistic voices from all over and take pride in the diversity of stories, collaborating with directors, writers, artist who are not only talented but also have a unique new vision.. @stage5production.”

Manish Malhotra has three films in the pipeline, one of which is Zeenat Aman's comeback film. He told Film Companion, "Tisca Chopra is helming one film, Faraz Ansari who made 'Sheer Korma' is directing a film called 'Bun Tikki', and Vibhoo Poori who directed Taj will be making a film. Actors like Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte, Divyendhu, Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Zeenat Aman are working for my production," He also added that Zeenat Aman will be seen in Faraz Ansari's Bun Tikki.

Meanwhile, Manish also confirmed that he will be directing a biopic based on the life of legendary Bollywood actor Meena Kumari. With this, he will be making his directorial debut and the film stars Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: Manish Malhotra announces his production house; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Karan Johar congratulate him