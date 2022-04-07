Training Thursdays: Sara Ali Khan, Isha Koppikar and Esha Gupta snapped post Pilates session; PICS

Bollywood's diva and celebs had fitness on their mind on Thursday morning as several of them were snapped exiting the city's famous celeb Pilates studio. The paparazzi snapped not one, not two, but as many as four actresses on Thursday morning outside the studio. One of them was the young and rising actor Sara Ali Khan who visits the studio quite often. Sara started off her Thursday with Pilates as the actress was all chirpy when she spotted the paparazzi.

Apart from Sara, the paps also snapped Esha Gupta and Isha Koppikar smiling wide for the camera. While Isha donned a pair of oversized sunglasses and carried her gym bag with her, Esha Gupta radiated confident vibes in her workout gear. The actress was snapped wearing a white top and grey workout tights.

Check out Sara, Isha and Esha Gupta's Thursday photos below:

Not just at the gym, but the airport was also buzzing as actresses like Deepika Padukone and Mrunal Thakur were snapped leaving the city on early Thursday morning.

