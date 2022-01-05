Travel buddies Madhuri Dixit & Dr Shriram Nene smile with sons Arin and Ryan in THIS happy selfie

Although Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene doesn’t hail from the entertainment industry, he sure knows how to steal the limelight with his social media presence. Time and again, Dr Nene takes to his social media space to share stunning pictures alongside wife and actor Madhuri Dixit, thereby giving major couple goals to her fans. On Wednesday, January 4, he once again shared a happy family photo that includes their sons Arin and Ryan.

In the photo, the couple turn travel buddies as they smile alongside their kids. Just one look at the picture proves that the entire family had a gala time on their trip together. Dr Nene shared his latest post with an inspiring message of Mahatma Gandhi. He wrote, ““Where there is love, there is life.” -Mahatma Gandhi #WednesdayWisdom #Wednesday.” Check out their happy family selfie below:

Dr Nene doesn’t fail to openly profess his love for wife Madhuri Dixit. Previously, on the special occasion of her birthday, Dr Nene shared a stunning throwback photo of the couple leaving fans absolutely stunned. While sharing the photo, he said, “Happy Birthday to my soul mate, @madhuridixitnene Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love and many happy returns of the day.”

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank. Previously, she was also seen judging the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3.

ALSO READ| Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin returns to India for holidays, Shriram Nene shares a glimpse